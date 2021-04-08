Ex-Speaker Alvarez has COVID-19, says daughter

MANILA - Former Speaker and Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez has tested positive for COVID-19, his daughter told ABS-CBN News Thursday.

"He is not in Manila, he is in Davao del Norte. He was not intubated at all but yes, he tested positive but he is already recovering," Alvarez's daughter, Paola, said.

"He is doing well and fine and is recovering at home in Davao. Thank you for everyone’s concern. This is indeed a global challenge and we must work together to keep it from spreading."

Alvarez was Speaker of the House of Representatives from July 2016 to July 2018. After being ousted from the Speakership, he has focused on district work and kept a low profile.

Last year, Alvarez resigned from the PDP as he bared plans to launch a voters' education campaign for the 2022 elections.

Other lawmakers who previously disclosed that they too tested positive for COVID-19 are Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez, Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong, Abra Rep. JB Bernos, Batangas 2nd District Rep. Raneo Abu, Ang Probinsiyano Rep. Alfredo Delos Santos, 1PACMAN Rep. Eric Pineda and Caloocan 2nd District Rep. Edgar Erice.

Two lawmakers have died after testing positive for COVID-19: Sorsogon 2nd District Rep. Bernardita Ditas Ramos and Senior Citizens Rep. Francisco Jun Datol.