DFA reports another COVID-19 spike among Filipinos abroad with 483 new cases



MANILA— The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 17,064 as 483 new cases were recorded Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 7 new recoveries and 7 new fatalities.

Today's new cases is the highest single-day tally this month so far. The DFA said the reported spike is due to an increase in cases in a country in the Middle East.

This is also the third straight day that there were reported new COVID-19 fatalities.

Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,921 as 10,077 of those infected have recovered, while 1,066 have died.

There are currently 91 countries and territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,057 in the Asia Pacific, 898 in Europe, 3,881 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 828,366 people. The tally includes 14,119 deaths, 646,968 recoveries, and 167,279 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 133 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.8 million people have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 75.6 million already recovered.

