DepEd discourages students from engaging in 'sagot for sale'

MANILA - The so-called "sagot for sale" scheme does not sit well with the Department of Education (DepEd).

In the said practice, parents or students hire others, including other students, to do school requirements for them.

DepEd Usec. Jesus Mateo said Thursday he understands the difficulty that students experience, but they should be encouraged to learn instead of allowing others to learn for them.

"Kasi at the end of the day, ia-assess naman iyong learning nila. Hindi iyong learning ng tumulong sa kanila, di ba? In a way, parang dishonesty iyon," he said.

In a virtual press conference on April 5, parents and students admitted the existence of such scheme, but urged the government to take a deeper look into the factors which led to the practice. They argued that some students who do others' school work use the money they earn to pay for their own school needs.

But Mateo said there are many ways to help students, which does not include doing all their school requirements for them.

"Okay makakatulong ka, pero sana iyong tulong na iyon, hindi iyong ikaw na mismo ang gagawa ng dapat na report. Dapat tutulungan lang niya, igu-guide lang niya kung paano gagawin itong mga proyekto na ito," he said. "Hindi matututo ang bata doon. At the end of the day, ang kawawa iyong bata na hindi na natututo."

The official added there are certain knowledge and skills which can be learned through fulfilling school requirements, including discipline.

"Kagaya 'yan sa grading period, sasabihin mo, 'O sige, ang ganda ng mga subjects.' Tapos walang natutunan pagdating ng high school, kung elementary siya. Nahirapan na ngayon si bata. Bakit? Dahil nga dito sa practice na ito," Mateo said.

Earlier, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the DepEd, the Commission on Higher Education, and school officials to ramp up efforts to curb this so-called "distance cheating".

He said such practices continue despite being discouraged by the DepEd.

RELATED VIDEO