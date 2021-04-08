Cyclists not required to wear face shields, DOH reminds enforcers

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday reminded the public that cyclists are not required to wear face shields.

“With increasing reports of cyclists and other active transport users being arrested for not wearing face shields, the Department of Health (DOH) reiterates that active transport users are NOT required to use face shields due to its potential safety risks when used during active transport,” it said in a statement.

The agency pointed out that based on Department Memorandum No. 2020-0534, people “engaged in strenuous activities/work, fine workmanship, operation of transportation vehicles, and active transport” are exempted from wearing face shields.

It said a joint memorandum circular of concerned agencies also states that face shields are not required for the said individuals “due to the possible vision impairment.”

In lieu of face shields, the DOH said cyclists and other active transport users should still wear face masks, observe physical distancing and hygiene practices.

The wearing of face shields on top of face masks was required last year for people in public utility vehicles and in public places.

The DOH previously said that face shields provide added protection against the COVID-19 virus, which is primarily transmitted through droplets.