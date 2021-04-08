COVID-19 task force to discuss NCR Plus quarantine level Saturday

Residents fall in line at Batasan Hills National High School in Quezon City for the release of cash aid amid the enhanced community quarantine on Thursday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response will meet this weekend and discuss the quarantine classification of Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces, Malacañang said on Thursday.

The capital region and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces are under enhanced community quarantine, the toughest quarantine level at least until April 11.

The IATF will "meet on Saturday, April 10, 2021, to discuss the quarantine classification of the National Capital Region Plus," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque in a statement, which included updates on a meeting of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet.

Only "some" members of the Cabinet joined the meeting "to discuss the latest update on COVID-19 and related matters," said Roque.

These issues included the hazard pay of healthcare workers, the expected delivery of 2 million COVID-19 shots in April, and the payment of hospitals' reimbursement claims.

He did not immediately reply to ABS-CBN News' question on whether Duterte presided over the meeting. There were no Palace photos yet of the event as of this posting.

Duterte expected public address on Wednesday did not push through. On the same day, his security team said 126 of its members were "recently" caught COVID-19, and 45 of the infections remained active.

The President's last public engagement was on March 29.