163 more Filipinos returning home from Myanmar



MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said 163 more Filipinos will be arriving home from Myanmar.

In a statement, the DFA said most of the Filipinos were stranded in Myanmar due to travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 163 Filipinos include 4 senior citizens and 14 minors, 3 of whom are infants.

They will be undergoing quarantine protocols once they arrive in the country.

With this new batch, the total of overseas Filipinos who have been repatriated are now at almost 400,000. From Myanmar, the DFA has brought home a total of 334 Filipinos.

Myanmar is also beset with social unrest after its military took over civilian leadership in February.

