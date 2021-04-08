136 doctors, nurses from various regions deployed to NCR hospitals — DOH

MANILA — More than a hundred heath workers from different areas in the country will be deployed to the National Capital Region as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the Department of Health said Thursday.

“To augment the need for more healthcare workers in the National Capital Region, the Department of Health (DOH) is redeploying a total of 136 doctors and nurses from other regions in the country to 7 DOH hospitals, 2 specialty hospitals and 1 regional hospital in Metro Manila,” the DOH said in a statement.

It said the first batch of 42 health workers from Regions I, IV-A and V were assigned to East Avenue Medical Center and Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City, and Amang Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Marikina City.

The second batch of 94 health workers from from Regions VII, VIII, IX, X, XI and BARMM will be deployed to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines and the off-site extension of Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center at the Quezon Institute in Quezon City, San Lazaro Hospital and Tondo Medical Center in the city of Manila, and Rizal Medical Center in Pasig City.

The DOH said the health care workers will be tested for COVID-19 before and after deployment.

They will also receive a per diem, coverage for work transportation expenses, and will be given accommodation and meals, on top of their salaries.

“The DOH and the Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MM-CHD) express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the hospitals, regional CHDs, and especially to healthcare workers for heeding the call to join the NCR frontline and supporting its response,” the statement read.

The agency said it is committed to supporting health facilities by providing personal protective equipment and augmentation of health care workers.

The redeployment of health workers was made as Metro Manila and nearby provinces are dealing with continued spike in COVID-19 cases.

Many hospitals have reached high to critical level occupancy rates, resulting in patients being turned away. While the government has promised to increase bed capacity, staffing has reportedly been a problem.

DOH data also showed that COVID-19 cases among health workers have also increased. In the last 28 days, infections among doctors more than quadrupled.

With the continued increase in infections, the DOH reminded the public to utilize medicine services through local government units or the agency’s hotline and teleconsult partners.