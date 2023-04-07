Vice President Sara Duterte gives a Holy Week message on Good Friday. Screenshot

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte is calling on Filipinos to set aside differences in the pursuit of "a more just and humane society," in her Holy Week message.

"Let the way of the Cross guide us in upholding solidarity, setting aside our differences to build a just and humane society, and fostering equitable governance that will ease the plight of our kababayans," she said on Good Friday.

Duterte also urged Filipinos to be hopeful and determined in the fight against communism, crime, corruption and illegal drugs.

"Sa ating pananalangin, pasasalamat at pananampalataya, nawa'y ipakita natin ang walang hanggang pag-asa ng ating pananampalatayang Kristiyano kasabay ng determinasyong mangampanya laban sa lokal na komunismo, katiwalian, kriminalidad, at ilegal na droga na nagbabanta sa ating mga demokratikong mithiin at sumisira sa buhay ng marami," she said.

(Through our prayers and thanksgiving, may we show the hope of our Christian faith as we fight local communism, corruption, crime, and illegal drugs that threaten our democratic goals and ruin the lives of many.)

She added that the celebration of Christ's passion, death and resurrection should inspire Filipinos to build a stronger, more peaceful, and progressive nation.

"These recent years, our strong faith as a nation has allowed us to display resiliency despite the global crises affecting our nation and the challenges in our personal and professional lives," Duterte said.