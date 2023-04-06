Over 100 distressed OFWs repatriated from Kuwait, Laos

MANILA - Over 100 Filipino migrant workers were repatriated on Maundy Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, a total of 116 distressed OFWs arrived in Manila amid the Holy Week.

These include 110 from Kuwait, one of whom was paralyzed from the waist down after suffering a fall from a window in her employer's apartment, the department said.

Ten OFWs who were victims of human traffickers also returned from Laos, the DFA added.

It said it is "ready and willing to provide assistance to all OFWs in distress across the globe."

