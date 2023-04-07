Gracie Rutao

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Halos mapuno ng mga manonood na residente at turista ang bakanteng lote sa barangay San Pedro Cutud dito, dahil sa pagbabalik ng pagpapapako sa krus ngayong Biyernes Santo.

Marami sa crucifixion site sa siyudad ay nasasabik at natutuwa dahil sa pagbabalik ng tradisyon, matapos itigil ng tatlong taon dahil sa pandemya.

“Sana po wala nang pandemic para taon-taon merong ganyan," ani

Maritess Dayrit, isa sa mga manonood.

Hindi nagpatinag pati mga dayuhan kahit tirik na tirik ang araw mapanuod lang ang mga namamanata.

Ani Ewelina Kosciecha, isang Polish, interesado siya sa paraan ng pamamanata ng ilang Pinoy sa Pampanga.

"In Poland, we are Christians too, but it looks different, it looks totally different. So I fully respect it because each country has their own way how they want to express," sabi ni Kosciecha.

"I think it is interesting because it is different, it should be different. That is what's interesting about traveling... Even with the same religion, it looks different," dagdag niya.

Ayon kay Vice Mayor BJ Lagman ng City of San Fernando, wala raw "untoward incident" ang naitala sa naturang tradisyon.

"As long as there [are] individuals that do their penance, the city government will continue to support and regulate the said... celebration in the City of San Fernando to ensure the solemnity of the activity," ani Lagman.

"This is not a festivity that we celebrate but it's aligned with the Holy Week celebration," dagdag niya.

Ayon sa lokal na pamahalaan, aabot sa 15,000 mga kabalen, dayo at turista ang nanood ngayong taon.

— Ulat ni Gracie Rutao.