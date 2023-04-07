In his homily, Jose Cardinal Advincula called on the Catholic faithful to respond to Jesus' sacrifices with gratitude and humility. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula called on the Catholic community "to respond to Jesus' sacrifices with gratitude and humility," as he led the celebration of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday.

Advincula led the faithful during the Veneration of the Cross at a jampacked Manila Cathedral, after years of limitations brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, we gathered to remember the great sacrifice of our Lord. And we are called to respond as a community with humility and gratitude," Advincula said.

"We know God's love is boundless and unconditional. It knows no limits. When we reflect on the sacrifice Jesus made, we cannot help but be humbled by his generosity," the Manila Archbishop added.

Advincula also enjoined the Catholic community to be more compassionate in making sacrifices for our loved ones.

"We must be willing to make sacrifices for the sake of others just as Jesus did for us. These examples may seem small but they show willingness to prioritize needs and well beings of loved ones over our own interests," he said.

"Let us remember the immensity of God's love for us and the sacrifice Jesus made for us on the cross. We can take comfort in the fact that we are never alone, never alone," Advincula added.

Thousands of Catholics flocked to the Manila Cathedral for Good Friday, after health and travel restrictions have greatly eased since it was imposed 3 years ago.

Long lines formed outside the entrance of the Cathedral as many devotees wanted to be part of the activities inside the Church, which is regarded as the center of Catholicism in the country.

Earlier in the day, Manila Cathedral priests Fr. Bong Bayaras and Fr. Kali Pietre Llamado led the Stations of the Cross. Foreigners can be seen also taking part in the activities.

