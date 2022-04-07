CAVITE — Vice presidential candidate Walden Bello and senatorial bet Luke Espiritu on Thursday castigated the Duterte administration over the P200 monthly subsidy for the poor instead of suspending excise tax on fuel.

“Kulang na kulang,” Espiritu, a labor organizer and human rights advocate, said of the amount.

“Papayag tayo basta gawin nilang tigpipiso ang 200 pesos a month at sabay-sabay nating ihampas sa mukha ni Duterte ang 200 pesos na yan,” he said.

VP candidate Walden Bello rejects P200 monthly subsidy and repeats Espiritu’s suggestion: “Hampasin natin si Duterte ng 200 pesos. Piso-piso ihampas natin.” pic.twitter.com/45lg8LUmzg — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) April 7, 2022

Bello echoed this call.

“Insulto ho yan sa atin. Hampasin natin si Duterte ng 200 pesos. Piso-piso ang paghampas sa kanila,” the university professor said.

Bello and Espiritu spoke at a protest action in Dasmariñas, Cavite, organized by jeepney drivers and operators to oppose the rising fuel prices and the jeepney modernization program.

Senatorial candidate David D’Angelo joined them and also questioned how far P200 will go.

“Aanhin mo ang 200 pesos? Isang araw kulang pa. Ang kailangan, tanggalin muna excise tax. Bakit di nila magawa? Anong klaseng gobyernong meron tayo ngayon?” he asked.

Duterte approved the P200 monthly subsidy for the poor to help them cope with the rising prices of fuel and basic goods. It is to last for a year.

He proposed later that it be raised to P500 a month but good for only 3 months.

In separate interviews with ANC’s Headstart last month, acting Budget

Secretary Tina Canda admitted there is no timeline yet for the distribution of the aid to 12 million poor families, but will possibly start this month, as soon as the Bureau of Treasury can certify excess revenues.

Aside from this, the government is also giving out fuel subsidy to jeepney drivers and operators.

The Comelec on Wednesday exempted the distribution of fuel subsidy from the election ban.

For the three candidates who are all running under the slate of labor leader Ka Leody de Guzman, the solution to spiraling costs of fuel is not in giving subsidies but in suspending the imposition of excise tax on fuel and controlling oil prices.

The latter will require suspending or repealing the Oil Deregulation law.

“Hindi totoong walang solusyon. Merong solusyon,” Espiritu, who is a lawyer, said.

“Kontrolin mo, i-regulate mo ang industriya ng langis dahil nagawa na 'yan dahil ang langis ay isang industriys na may public interest na nakasalalay,” he said.

Espiritu accused the government of lowering corporate, real property and estate taxes — which he called taxes for the rich — while imposing excise and value-added taxes which, he according to him, directly affects the poor.

“‘Yung mga elitista ho, hindi nakakaranas ng hirap ngayon. Kung titingnan mo ang nakaraang dalawang taon, lalo pang yumaman ang mga elitista,” Bello said, consistent with their pro-labor, pro-masses and anti-elite campaign messaging.

“They are taking advantage of the crisis of the pandemic,” he added.

Duterte's approval of the 200 monthly subsidy was in line with the recommendation of the Department of Finance, which said that suspending fuel taxes would "benefit more the people who have cars and the other richer people."

JEEPNEY MODERNIZATION

D’Angelo, for his part, slammed the jeepney modernization program for being implemented without consultation with stakeholders.

“Ang modernisasyon po importante sapagkat ang carbon emission po kailangan nating babaan. Subalit kailangang konsultado ang mga sektor ng operator at driver,” he said.

“Kailangan may subsidy ng gobyerno at kailangan hindi ito tinutubuan ng mga nagde-design, ng mga gumagawa at SOP (standard operating procedure) ng gobyerno,” he added.

PULSE ASIA

To solve these problems, Espiritu called on voters to elect the right leaders on May 9.

“‘Yung mga senador na ‘yun na 1-12 sa False Asia, yan yung mga kakampi sa mayayaman at hindi sa inyo,” he said, referring to the Pulse Asia March survey, which saw him at the 40th place out of more than 60 aspirants despite an improved rating from 0.7 percent to 2.8 percent.

The top 12 include familiar political names of returning senatorial candidates, an actor and a media personality.

“Kung yun at yun pa rin ang Senado, katulad ng mga yun, wala tayong pag-asa at wala tayong mahihita,” he said.

Bello, Espiritu and D’Angelo went around different parts of Cavite during the day as part of their campaign.

De Guzman was expected to join them in the afternoon for an event in Bacoor.