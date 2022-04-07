Restrictions sought for those without COVID-19 boosters

People get their vaccines at the Ospital ng Maynila during the roll-out of the National Vaccination Days on November 29, 2021 in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA— Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is seeking restrictions on the movement of individuals who have yet to receive COVID-19 boosters.

Concepcion said the government should give eligible individuals 30 to 60 days to get their booster shot, before requiring it for entry in establishments and for riding pubic utility vehicles.

In a public briefing, Concepcion said individuals should get their booster shot by June, amid the threat of emerging COVID-19 variants and expiring vaccines.

He also supported calls on the expiry of COVID-19 vaccination cards.

“Filipinos sometimes need that kind of pressure,” noted Concepcion.

“It’s good that Sec. Duque is trying to push it forward and get Congress or the President to try to make vaccines mandatory. But I don’t think it will make it through,” he said, referring to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III's appeal for Congress to put forward a measure mandating COVID-19 jabs.

"Pwede nating i-restrict ang movement ng those who did not take the booster shot. There are many ways of doing it: entry in restaurants and cinemas and all of those establishments, and even taking a flight," he said.

While the Palace adviser expected his proposal get criticized, he warned that Philippines could face health and economic consequences if such “bold” measures will not be implemented soon. These, he said, include a possible return to higher alert levels.

“If we don’t take the third vaccine, which is the booster, then that wall of immunity will definitely weaken or even collapse. And as these variants do come in, now we will have to go back to the days where we raise that alert level back to alert level 3 or alert level 4,” he said.

“[There will be] waste of money in procuring these vaccines… The economy is at stake… We don’t wanna make them go back to square one again. All of these efforts that all of us have placed will really just go to waste. The Philippines will be in a serious financial situation,” he added, reiterating the 27 million vaccines supposedly expiring in July.

So far, 66.2 million people in the country have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, while 71.4 million others have received their partial dose.

More than 12 million people already got their boosters.

Health authorities are monitoring "omicron XE", a potentially more transmissible COVID-19 subvariant, following its detection in neighboring Thailand.

