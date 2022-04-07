Police officers man the surrounding area of the Quiapo Church on Jan. 8, 2022. Authorities placed plastic barriers and cordoned off the roads leading to the church to prevent devotees from coming as COVID19 cases continue to rise. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila recorded a slight uptick in robbery and theft cases following its shift to the lowest of five COVID-19 alert levels, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Thursday.

Police recorded 300 theft cases from March 2 to April 5, up from 288 cases between Jan. 26 and March 1, said NCRPO public information officer Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson.

Robbery incidents also rose to 122 from 114 during the same period, she added.



"Malimit na mangyari ito sa mga lugar kung saan hindi natin kontrolado... premises na hindi visible ang mga kapulisan natin," the information officer said.

"Nangyayari yan inside malls at nire-report 'yan ng mga mall owners. Kaya panay din ang pakikipag-ugnayan natin sa kanila para kung [may]... ganoong pangyayari sa mga establisimyento ay i-report kaagad dahil may CCTV naman," she added.

(This happens usually in areas that we cannot control, premises where our police officers are not visible. Those happen inside malls and are reported by owners, which is why we always coordinate with them when it happens since the CCTV can help.)

A decline in coronavirus infections prompted Metro Manila's shift to Alert Level 1 on March 1. The capital region and nearly 200 other areas remain under this alert level at least until April 15.

