MANILA - Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said he will strengthen programs to help educate the country's out-of-school youth if he wins the May elections, according to a statement from his camp on Thursday.

Marcos said he is concerned about the 4 million out-of-school youth as estimated by the Department of Education back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement read.

“Mahalagang tutukan natin ang problemang ito, nakakabahala na dumarami ang mga kabataan na hindi na nakakapag-aral, at dahil nga sa COVID-19 pandemic ay lumobo pa ang bilang ng out of school youth,” Marcos was quoted to have said in the statement.

(It's important for us to focus on this problem. It is concerning that many among the youth are not able to study. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of out-of-school youth ballooned.)

Marcos said he will strengthen online courses to help out-of-school youth get educated and obtain jobs. He said this would encompass multiple courses so those who passed them do not only get certificates but diplomas.

The former senator added that current programs like the Alternative Learning System and vocational courses by TESDA could also help them as well. These are on top of holding more trainings and seminars so out-of-school youth would know what their options are.

“Dahil sa nagluluwag na tayo, magkaroon siguro ng mga seminars para ipaalala sa mga kabataan ang kahalagahan ng edukasyon at ipaalam sa kanila yung mga programa at privileges na meron sila,” the presidential aspirant said.

(Since we have loosened restrictions, we should probably have seminars to remind our youth of the importance of education and let them know about the programs and privileges that they have.)

The DepEd had said that it was crafting a plan to help the education sector recover after in-person classes were banned from March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although Philippine schools moved their classes online, this has raised concerns with the quality of education being given.

The National Economic and Development Authority, citing a US study, earlier said online learning was only about 52 percent as effective as in-person classes, while modular learning was even less effective at 37 percent.

Since November last year, several schools have been allowed to hold limited in-person classes.

FROM THE ARCHIVES