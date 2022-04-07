Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential contender Leody de Guzman said Thursday he is unfazed by the drop in his standing in the March pre-election survey of Pulse Asia.

Based on the results, de Guzman dropped to the 9th spot with 0.02 percentage points, from his 7th place standing with 0.1 percentage points last February.

The preferential survey was topped again by former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. despite a 4 percentage points decrease from his February numbers. Vice President Leni Robredo remained on second place even after gaining nine percentage points from the last poll.

"Hindi kami apektado ng resulta ng mga surveys. Pero asahan ng publiko na dodoblehin o tritriplehin pa namin sa PLM - Partido Lakas ng Masa, ang aming pagsisikap na abutin ang pinakamalaking bilang ng mga manggagawa’t masa na sawang-sawa na sa isang kahig, isang tukang buhay habang nagtatampisaw sa pinagpagurang buwis ng mamamayan ang mga elitistang pulitiko," de Guzman told reporters.

(We are not affected by the results of the surveys. The public can expect us to double or triple our efforts to reach the largest number of workers and masses who are fed up with their life while elitist politicians are wallowing in the people's hard-earned taxes.)

De Guzman insisted anew that surveys favor the rich sector's bets.

He said he is firm on continuing the race and believes that he will win the upcoming polls.

"Hangga't ang aming mga karibal ay patuloy sa pagsusulong ng kanilang plataporma na papakinabangan lamang ng mga bilyonaryo’t mga dinastiya, walang panlipunang pwersa ang makakapigil sa lumalaban na manggagawa," he said.

(As long as our rivals continue to advance their platform that will only benefit billionaires and dynasties, no social force can stop the resisting workers.)

"Papatunayan ng kasaysayan na nasa panig kami ng katwiran. Nasa panig namin ang manggagawang Pilipino."

(History will prove that we are on the side of justice. The Filipino workers are on our side.)

