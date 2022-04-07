Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody de Guzman on Thursday said that at least 5 Facebook pages are pretending to have links to his camp.

While he has some criticisms of his rivals' campaign, de Guzman said that the five pages are spewing comments that are not his.

"Matapos ang suriin ay natuklasan natin na ginagamit ang mga (Facebook) pages na ito para siraan ang ilan sa mga kandidato sa pagka-presidente, liban sa isa. Malinaw na ito’y pinatatakbo ng mga online trolls dahil iisang network silang nagshe-share ng mga posts nito," de Guzman said.

(After reviewing, we discovered that these (Facebook) pages are being used to discredit some of the presidential candidates, except one. It is obviously run by online trolls because they share their posts on the same network.)

"Totoo naman na may malalim ngunit prinsipyadong kritisismo ako sa aking mga karibal pero sa antas lamang ito ng kanilang plataporma," he said.

(It is true that I have a deep but principled criticism of my rivals but it is only at the level of their platform.)

Here is the list of Facebook sites flagged by de Guzman:

*Ka Leody Sakalam Supporters

*Ka Leody - Visayas Support

*Ka Leody Supporters 2022

*Ka Leody Support - BICOL

*Ka LeodyCakes Natin Support

Presidential candidate @LeodyManggagawa flags 5 Facebook pages pretending to be part of his campaign trail that trolls against his rivals. An example here is a post from "Ka Leody Supporters 2022" and "Ka Leody Support - BICOL" post at the same time frame. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/UD7Lqwp6q2 — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) April 7, 2022

An example of the pages' similar activities is a post that appeared on "Ka Leody Supporters 2022" and "Ka Leody Support - BICOL".

Both pages posted a commentary about Vice President Leni Robredo's survey standing with the same content and link.

Both pages posted a commentary about Vice President Leni Robredo's survey standing with the same content and link at the same time. Another example is from the three other sites flagged claiming links of Robredo to the Aquino family. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/4m2ZXREtiF — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) April 7, 2022

Another example is from the three other sites, "Ka LeodyCakes Natin Support," "Ka Leody - Visayas Support," and "Ka Leody Sakalam Supporters" claiming links of Robredo to the Aquino family.

The post alleges that Robredo is a "yellow puppet" manipulated by the family and that her leadership will be a "pro-Aquino" presidency.

The Facebook pages claiming they are Ka Leody's volunteers also posted the same content against Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. "Ka Lodi Sakalam Supporters" posted it at 11:47 a.m. while "KaLeodycakes Natin Support" posted it a few minutes after at 12:13 p.m. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/NRAsHtLgOm — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) April 7, 2022

A short time difference is also observed between the posts on "Ka Lodi Sakalam Supporters" and "KaLeodycakes Natin Support" about Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

Both pages shared a post with the same content claiming that Domagoso will be a threat. "Ka Lodi Sakalam Supporters" posted it at 11:47 a.m. while "KaLeodycakes Natin Support" posted it a few minutes later at 12:13 p.m on the same day.

De Guzman's camp earlier discovered a website named after him and created without his knowledge, which directs users to that of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

The labor leader said https://kaleody.com takes people who access it to https://www.bongbongmarcos.com. This has since been fixed.

