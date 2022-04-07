Filipino seafarers from Ukraine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on March 8, 2022. The 21 OFWs were evacuated from bulk carrier M/V S-Breeze at the Ilyichevsk Ship Yard in the Port of Odessa, Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday sought the establishment of at least one overseas Filipino worker (OFW) center in the country's major cities.

An OFW center aims to serve Filipino migrant workers, with non-profit organization Global Filipino Movement Foundation Inc., envisioning this as a one-stop shop where they could raise their issues.

The organization is constructing one in Versailles Palace, Las Piñas City.

"Sana malagay ito sa mga major cities para hindi na magbiyahe ang mga ano natin. I hope that my classmate, si Dabs, would be able to improve on all aspects of whatever concerns there are in the life of a migrant worker," Duterte said, referring to Migrant Workers Secretary Abdullah Mama-o.

(I hope this will be put in major cities so our [workers] will no longer have to travel. I hope my classmate Dabs will be able to improve this on all aspects.)

"I repeat, I want government — all who would have had to do something about the migrant workers’ life, their office or a satellite, even a desk with a computer so that he can get hold of the things that is needed in front of him. Eh nakukuha naman sa computer 'yan eh," he added.

The country currently has one-stop shops located in various agencies, catering to a migrant worker's specific needs. Duterte directed its creation in 2016.

The main one-stop service center for OFWs (OSSCO) is located at the Philippine Overseas and Employment Agency's (POEA) office in Mandaluyong City.

The POEA also has a virtual one-stop shop center, which can be visited here.

