Comelec warns officials vs. abusing fuel subsidy exemption

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday warned officials against taking advantage of the exemption it gave on the government’s fuel subsidy program from the election spending ban.

The Comelec announced Wednesday that it granted the exemption sought by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), but the details of the exemption will have to be spelled out in a resolution it will issue later this week.

“Hintayin nila ang resolution. Lalabas na 'yan within the week. 'Wag po nila subukan sumakay sa resolution natin dahil very specific yung grant ng exemption na yan. 'Di po basta-bastang sinasabi natin pinayagan natin yung isang grupo na mamigay ng fuel subsidy eh lahat sila pwede mamigay," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said.

"Merong nakakabit na restrictions at conditions doon sa pagpapagana ng exemptions. 'Di yun blanket exemptions," he added.

Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia had told reporters that government agencies need to wait for their resolution because this document spells out the conditions of the continued fuel subsidy distribution.

“They can immediately implement, but they have to wait for the resolution. The announcement is not the resolution. They have to wait for our resolution because the resolution will contain the conditions that the commission deemed necessary for the LTFRB to comply. Kasi nga po, 'di naman po barya barya lang. Napakalaking pera involved," he said.

“The grant of petition to LTFRB [is] subject to the strict implementation of the program by submission of information [on] how [it] will be implemented, the parameters of the implementation and especially the specific target beneficiaries and how they will apply to avail the grants of the programs," Garcia explained.

RELATED VIDEO