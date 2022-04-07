Charges filed vs mayor, vice-mayor in Abra standoff

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday it has filed charges against local officials involved in a shootout and standoff in Pilar town, Abra last week.

In a statement, the PNP accused Pilar Mayor Maro Somera and Vice-Mayor Jaja Josefina Somera Disono of violating Republic Act 9208 as amended by RA 10364 or the Expanded Trafficking in Persons Act.

“The cases filed are the product of the evidence and testimonies that our police investigators were able to gather. Those involved individuals will be made to submit themselves to the judicial proceeding,” PNP Chief Dionardo Carlos said.

Cases were also filed against LGU employees Robert Boreta Toreno and Emmanuel Nicanor Valera, as well as Disono's house helper Jericho Toreno Bufil.

Last week's shootout happened after a van in Disono's convoy did not stop at a checkpoint near the Pilar police station. A standoff then ensued at Disono's home between armed men and the police.

Abra’s political history has been marked by violent incidents involving armed groups employed by rival candidates. The province has been tagged as a hotspot by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the past 4 elections since 2010.

But police in Abra have claimed this has changed following the unopposed runs of candidates in many areas.