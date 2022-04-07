MANILA – ABS-CBN News' website news.abs-cbn.com placed 10th in the list of biggest web publishers on Facebook globally - ranked according to the volume of interactions with the website's content - for March 2022, according to social media analytics platform NewsWhip.

Ranked 18th last January, then 12th in February, news.abs-cbn.com climbed to 10th spot in March with 10.9 million engagements from the 3,677 articles it produced, NewsWhip said.

"We used our API and NewsWhip Spike to gather these rankings... This analysis includes English-language content from publishers, ranked by Facebook likes, shares, and comments to their web content, ranked by domain," Newswhip said.

Consistently, ABS-CBN News' was the only Philippine website on the list alongside the websites of BBC, CNN, NBC News, Daily Mail, Business Insider, NY Times, Washington Post, Reuters, and The Guardian.

Among the most engaging posts on ABS-CBN News Facebook in March were link posts about the disappearance of "greatest robbery" record on the Guinness website and the multimedia article on Martial Law portraits in UP Diliman.

Election-related photo and video content posted on ABS-CBN News Facebook also received high interaction in March, including fact-checks by ABS-CBN's citizen journalism arm Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo (BMPM).

Feel-good content garnered big interaction numbers as well, such as the video of a woman who discovered passing a licensure exam while online selling which has received 5.7 million views.

The strong performance of the ABS-CBN News website continues as the news organization commits itself to responsible and up-to-date coverage leading to the 2022 national and local elections.

The news organization also delivers content on different social media such as Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.