4 alleged NPA rebels killed in Bukidnon clash

ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Four suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed in a firefight with the Philippine Army in Bukidnon on Wednesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

The fatalities were “high-ranking leaders” of the NPA, AFP’s Eastern Mindanao Command (EASTMINCOM) said in a statement.

They were identified as Carlisio Sumalinog, Jovilito Pontillas, Gary Juliana, and Jelly Sugnot.

They were killed in a two-hour gunbattle with the military and the Philippine National Police’s Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

Government troops also seized 16 high-powered firearms, including 7 M16 Rifles, an M203 grenade launcher, 2 R4 Carbines, an M653 rifle, 3 M1 Garand rifles, an AK47 Rifle, and an M14 rifle.

