Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 16,581 with 12 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 has risen to 16,581 as 12 new cases were recorded Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 5 new recoveries and 1 new fatality.

The day's new cases is the third highest so far for April. It is also the second straight day that there were new reported fatalities.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,452 as 10,070 of those infected have recovered, while 1,059 have died.

There are currently 91 countries/territories with Filipino COVID-19 cases.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,042 in the Asia Pacific, 892 in Europe, 3,433 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 819,164 people. The tally includes 14,059 deaths, 646,404 recoveries, and 158,701 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 132.4 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Russia leading the countries with the most number of cases, the running tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University showed.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 75.2 million already recovered.

