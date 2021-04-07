Tarlac town mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan of Capas, Tarlac has tested positive for COVID-19, the town's public information office said Tuesday.

Catacutan likely got the virus from his "unavoidable daily exposure to the public" while working as a government official, the information office said, quoting the municipal health office.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform the public that our Mayor, Reynaldo L. Catacutan, has just tested positive from COVID-19," it said in a statement.

The town's information office said the mayor's office would be temporarily closed for disinfection and his staff members have also been tested for the virus.

"The skeletal force shall remain to work at the Chief of Staff and Administrator's Office to still serve the public," it noted.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines logged 812,760 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 152,562 are active cases while 13,817 have died from the respiratory illness.

– Report from Gracie Rutao

