Sara Duterte takes trip to Singapore for personal health management

Sara Duterte-Carpio, mayor of Davao City and daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, confirmed Wednesday that she has taken a trip to Singapore Tuesday for personal health management.

"I am on leave from April 6-10, 2021. I have a travel authority to Singapore from the DILG. The reason is personal health management," she said in a statement.

She added: "All protocols for return to Davao City including RT-PCR testing and 14-day quarantine have all been pre-arranged."

Her trip took place while Metro Manila and 4 other provinces remain under enhanced community quarantine due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Davao City government has said a total of 4,557 doctors, nurses and medical frontliners are out to receive their second dose of Sinovac vaccines at A. Mabini Elementary School on Wednesday.