DOH sending 50 health workers from Visayas to Metro Manila

A health worker fixes her face mask at a testing center in Navotas City on August 20, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Health in Central Visayas will send Wednesday 50 health workers to augment Metro Manila's frontliners, its spokesperson said.

Hospitals in Metro Manila and Calabarzon have declared full capacity as COVID-19 cases continued to surge, prompting calls for the government to send help.

The southern region will lend its health workers for a month as its healthcare critical care utilization rate is only at 28 percent, said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche.

The medical workers' flight will leave at 3 p.m., she said.

"Sila po ay madedeploy sa iba't ibang government facilities natin," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(They will be deployed to various government facilities.)

The region earlier this year experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases which was addressed through "good case management control," according to Loreche.

The health workers will receive basic and premium pay with their special risk allowance and other benefits, Loreche said.

They would be tested for coronavirus before returning to Central Visayas and will be tested again and isolated upon arrival, she added.

The Philippines as of Tuesday logged a record-high 382 deaths and 9,373 more coronavirus infections, bringing its total cases to 812,760.

It is expected to reach 1 million cases by end of the month, according to independent research group OCTA.