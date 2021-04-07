PH logs 242 new COVID-19 deaths, 3rd highest since pandemic began

Total cases up by 6,414 to 819,164

Manila residents get inoculated during a mass vaccination program at the Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology (EARIST) in Sampaloc, Manila on Black Saturday, April 3, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines logged 242 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 14,059, the Department of Health said.

The number of additional fatalities is the 3rd highest reported in a single day in the country. This included 133 cases that were originally tagged as recoveries, but turned out to be deaths after final validation.

“The 624 fatalities reported by Department of Health over the last two days is the highest two-day total since the start of the pandemic,” the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team noted.

The total deaths account for 1.72 percent of the country's cumulative total coronavirus infections.

With 6,414 newly recorded infections, total cases climbed to 819,164, the DOH said.

The day's number of new cases does not include data from 5 laboratories that were unable to submit their test results on time.

“The relatively lower number of cases today is due to the low number of samples received by laboratories last April 4, 2021,” the DOH said.

At a media briefing Wednesday morning, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said some laboratories did not operate during the Holy Week.

The number of recovered patients, meanwhile, increased by 163 to 646,404.

The country's active cases stood at 158,701, or 19.4 percent of the cumulative total. The figure is the second highest recorded in a day.

Of those currently battling the disease, 97.5% have mild symptoms, 1.2% are asymptomatic, 0.3% have moderate symptoms, 0.5% have severe symptoms, and 0.5% are in critical condition.

RELATED VIDEO: