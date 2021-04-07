No Duterte 'Talk to the People' this week, says spokesman

President Rodrigo Duterte skims through a document as he presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on March 29, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will not address the public this week, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Duterte's weekly "Talk the People" usually airs on Monday night. But his spokesman Harry Roque said his speech this week might be moved to Wednesday.

However, Roque said the public address would not push through. "Next week na," he said in a text message.

(It will be next week.)

Roque did not address a question on why the speech was rescheduled.

The President's weekly speech tackles the COVID-19 pandemic and a wide range of issues.

Duterte last delivered his "Talk the People" on March 29. He celebrated his 76th birthday the day before.

The celebration made headlines with a photo showing Duterte blowing a lit candle on top of a plate of rice, prompting critics to accuse him of pretending to be poor.

A viral video during the event also showed Duterte appearing to try to grope his female house helper. Roque said there was "no malice" in the President's gesture.

