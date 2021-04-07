LOOK: Stunning image of Philippine archipelago from space

Courtesy of Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi's official Twitter account

MANILA— Showing feathery clouds, the deep blue ocean and a breathtaking topography, a satellite photo of the Philippines shared online left netizens awestruck on Wednesday.

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi shared the spectacular image on Twitter while aboard the International Space Station.

"Beautiful Philippines islands!" he captioned the tweet.

Impressed by the image, a user said the Philippines looked beautiful even from space.

Another wrote, "Walang labis, walang kulang! That's 7,640 islands."

Courtesy of Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi's official Twitter account

Noguchi traveled to the ISS aboard the commercially developed SpaceX Crew Dragon ship in November 2020. He is scheduled to return to Earth on April 28.

The Yokohama-native was selected as an astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in 1996.

He received a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering in 1989, master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1991, Doctor of Philosophy in Advanced Interdisciplinary Studies in 2020, all from the University of Tokyo.

RELATED VIDEO: