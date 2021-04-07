LOOK: Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto featured in rice paddy art

MANILA - Researchers have transformed rice paddies into art bearing the image of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

The Philippine Rice Research Institute's FutureRice program has shared a photo of the rice paddy art featuring Sotto.

"Owing to popular demand, this year’s rice paddy art features one of the 12 global anti-corruption champions: Mayor Victor Ma. Regis Vico Sotto! As a public servant, he is known for his strategies on government transparency and on battling COVID-19," FutureRice said in its caption.

FutureRice also said Sotto's office, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and youth group RE-TERRA, co-organized an architecture design competition, promoting urban agriculture. It also urged young people to transform idle lands in Pasig City into urban farms.

"Through this paddy art, DA-PhilRice salutes young leaders rising up to build a bright and prosperous future for our nation in the best way they can," FutureRice added.

The rice paddy art is an annual project of PhilRice which aims to encourage young people to get into agriculture and other related industries.

The rice paddy in Nueva Ecija previously featured President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo, as well as Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actors Coco Martin and the late Fernando Poe Jr., among others.

Rice paddy art originated in Japan, another rice-producing Asian country.

Every year, tourists flock to a rice art festival in Aomori to see paddy art which feature a variety of subjects from Japanese and Western pop culture.

