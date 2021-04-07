COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in PH reach 922,898

MANILA — The Philippine government on Wednesday announced that it has been administered a total of 922,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

“Of the total allocated doses, 872,21 (63.74%) have been administered for the first dose, while 50,685 (3.70%) have been administered for the second dose,” the Department of Health said in its note.

The data, as of April 6, also showed that of the 2.5 million vaccines in the country, 77% of 1,936,600 were already distributed across the Philippines.

So far, the government has prioritized the vaccination of healthcare workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities.

“With the country experiencing a surge in the number of cases, the government continues to secure and distribute more doses, expedite vaccination, and expand coverage to protect more Filipinos,” the DOH said.

There are currently 2,670 vaccination sites in the country.

More details to follow.