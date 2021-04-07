'COVID-19 digital travel pass', pinaplantsa na ng DOT

MAYNILA - Kinokonsidera ng Department of Tourism (DOT) ang pagkakaroon ng "COVID-19 digital travel pass" bilang requirement sa mga pasaherong pupunta o bibisita ng Pilipinas.

Sa isang pahayag ngayong Miyerkoles, sinabi ng ahensya na pagsunod ito sa global travel standards bilang paghahanda sa muling pagbubukas ng biyahe sa ibang bansa.

Para naman kay Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, layunin ng hakbang na makapagbukas paunti-unti ang bansa para sa turismo sa kabila ng banta ng coronavirus.

"This move is parallel with the steps undertaken by other countries that have successfully relaxed borders to visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic," paliwanag ni Puyat.

Ito rin ang inilatag ng kalihim sa pakikipagpulong sa International Air Transport Association (IATA) at local tourism industry leaders na pag-aralan ang pagkakaroon ng IATA Travel Pass technology solutions para sa mga pasaherong bibisita sa bansa.

Paliwanag ni Puyat, ang travel pass na dinevelop ng IATA ay nag-aalok ng "global and standardized solution" para sa validation at authentication ng ibat-ibang regulasyon sa ibang bansa kaugnay ng COVID-19 passenger travel requirements.

Dagdag pa niya, mayroon talagang mga pagsubok ang bansa dahil sa pandemya, kaya makakatulong ang naturang travel pass para sa muling pagbubukas ng turismo at ekonomiya.

"The agency's work is centered on the gradual and careful reopening of tourism destinations to support livelihoods, with health and safety as our top priority," aniya.

"Albeit on its testing stage, the IATA Travel Pass, which offers safe and convenient travel, has so far been helpful to airlines that have adopted it for trial."

Ayon sa DOT, hanggang nitong April 4, 2021, mayroong mahigit 20 airlines at airline groups ang nag-adopt na ng IATA Travel Pass para sa trial basis.

Sa pamamagitan nito, maaari na ring magsumite ang pasahero ng requirements gaya ng test results o vaccination certificate para sila makabiyahe.

Dito rin nakarehistro ang mga kinakailangang impormasyon sa pagbiyahe, testing at vaccination requirements.

Maaari ding maghanap ang pasahero ng COVID-19 testing centers at mga laboratoryo sa kanilang departure o arrival locations.

Umaasa naman ang kalihim na sa sandaling maisaayos na ang IATA Travel Pass, magiging mas ligtas at maayos na muli ang pagbubukas ng mga tourist destinations para sa dayuhan.

"Once the country's adoption of the IATA Travel Pass is put into motion, the DOT hopes to safely reopen our tourist destinations to international visitors and revive the tourism industry as a whole. But this will be done only when the time is right," aniya.

Ang IATA ay naitatag noong 1945, at mayroon itong miyembro na 290 airlines o 82 percent ng kabuuang commercial air traffic sa buong mundo. Miyembro nito ang Cebu Pacific at Philippine Airlines.

