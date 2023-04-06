Senators consult each other on issues at hand during a lull in the plenary deliberation on the proposed P5.268-trillion national budget for 2023 on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Senate PRIB/File

Senate gets highest satisfaction rating among gov't institutions

MANILA — Public satisfaction ratings of the Senate, House of Representatives, Supreme Court, and the Cabinet remained "very good" in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a new survey by Social Weather Stations.

Results from the survey, conducted from December 10 to 14, also showed that the Senate recorded the highest score among key government institutions with a net rating of +68.

Some 75 percent of the respondents were satisfied with Senate's performance while 6 percent said they were not. About 18 percent were undecided.

The chamber's net satisfaction rating was highest in Mindanao at +81, followed by the rest of Luzon at +68, Metro Manila at +63, and the Visayas at +59.

The pollster said the Senate was graded "excellent" in rural areas, "very good" in urban areas" and "very good" to "excellent" across basic demographics.

Meanwhile, satisfaction ratings for the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court stayed at "very good", getting +53 and +50 respectively.

Some 63 percent of the respondents were satisfied and 7 were dissatisfied with the House of Representatives while 62 percent were satisfied and 9 percent were dissatisfied with the Supreme Court.

SWS said the lower chamber and the high tribunal were considered "very good" in all areas.

In the case of the Cabinet, 59 percent of respondents were satisfied with its performance, 32 percent were undecided and 9 percent were dissatisfied.

The Cabinet had a net rating of +50, which still falls under the category of "very good".

It was rated "very good" in all areas except in the Visayas, the pollster said.

The fourth quarter SWS survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide.

The sampling error margins are ±2.8 percent for national percentages, ±5.7 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

SWS said the survey was non-commissioned, conducted by its own initiative, and released as a public service.

RELATED VIDEO