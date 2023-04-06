'Notorious carnapper' shot dead by police in QC

Courtesy of QCPD

MANILA - An alleged carnapper was shot dead by police along Road 7 in Brgy. Bagong Pag-Asa, Quezon City Thursday morning.

According to the Quezon City Police District, the suspect, identified by police as Yukio Mcfee, was attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle unknowingly to a police asset when he was apprehended by QCPD Station 11 personnel at around 11 a.m.

“Hinahanap na 'yan actually marami na siyang mga previous cases. Identified yan. Tapos kagabi nga, meron na namang isang motorsiklong kinarnap, at natunugan namin, ibebenta na. So meron tayong isang asset na nagpanggap na bibilhin ang motor, at nang nagkaabutan nga rito, dumating ang ating mga pulis para arestuhin siya pero 'yun nga lang, may baril,” QCPD director P/Gen. Nicolas Torre said in an interview.

Torre said the suspect was shot dead by police after he reportedly attempted to draw his gun on the arresting officers.

“Actually hindi pa makikipagbarilan, bumubunot pa lang siya kaya hindi na siya binigyan ng chance ng ating mga operatiba,” he said.

The suspect sustained several gunshot wounds on the head and body. Police recovered from his body a revolver, cash, and several identification cards.

Mcfee’s latest victim and owner of the stolen motorcycle, Roderic Selvio, was on the scene to identify the suspect.

According to Selvio, a habal-habal driver, the suspect stole his motorcycle at around 12:40 midnight Sunday after posing as his passenger. He claimed that Mcfee suddenly pointed a knife on his neck while they were both traversing Dona Hemady St. in New Manila, Quezon City.

“Tinutukan ako mam sa leeg eh ng kutsilyo po. Tumumba na kami sa ano niyan eh, nagbunuan na kami niyan eh. Bigla nyang pina(ano) yung motor meron pa kasing isang kutsilyo, dalawa ang kutsilyo niyan eh,” the victim said.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed how the suspect was able to push the victim from his own motorcycle to the ground and then fled immediately with the stolen vehicle.

Selvio claimed that the suspect was also able to run away with his cellphone and P4,700 in cash.

“Tama lang po mam, karma 'yun sa kanya eh. Nagtatrabaho ako pinerwisyo niya ako,“ the victim told reporters.

According to the QCPD, Selvio was already Mcfee’s fourth or fifth victim.

“Magaling na karnaper, magaling. Kaya niyang patakbuhin ang motor mo kahit walang susi,” Torre said.