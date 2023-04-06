New Pasay police chief assumes post; jail escapees recaptured

MANILA—Newly designated Pasay City Police chief Col. Yahya Yusup emphasized the importance of securing the city’s detention facilities as formally assumed his post April 4.

He is replacing Police Col. Froilan Uy, after 10 inmates escaped from the Malibay Detention Facility in Barangay 152 at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the police, the inmates managed to storm out of the facility after destroying their cell’s iron bar and mauling the duty jailer.

All 10 escapees were later recaptured by authorities.

“Sana ito ay hindi na maulit pa. Ang aking unang pagtutuunan ng pansin ay ang seguridad ng mga kulungan dahil ito po ay pwedeng bigyan ng agarang aksyon. Ang paglalagak ng tama at sufficient na tao para matutukan ang mga kulungan,” Yusup said in his speech during the turnover ceremony.

Yusup also presented plans to decongest detention facilities in the city.

“Pag-aaralan natin ang pagsasama-sama ng mga nakakulong base sa bigat ng kanilang mga kaso. Atin ding irerequest upang ma-fast track ang kanilang commitment orders para silat ay mailipat sa BJMP,” he said.

“Pangatlo, unti-unti nating pagtitibayin at tignan ano ba dapat ayusin sa ating kulungan.”

Uy, for his part, thanked his superiors for the opportunity “to exercise my duties.”

The outgoing police chief also recognized police efforts in rearresting the escaped detainees.

The turnover ceremony for the city’s police leadership, held at the Pasay City Hall, was led by Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and Southern Police District director Police Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft.

Rubiano thanked Uy for keeping the city safe and recognized his significant accomplishments during his tour of duty as the city police chief.

The mayor also gave her full support to the new chief of police.