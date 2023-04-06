MANILA — Mass goers at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Parañaque City were startled by a loud noise akin to gunshots late Wednesday afternoon.

Baclaran Sub Station suspects the disturbance stemmed from “the ceramic tiles that reportedly exploded due to excessive heat” past 5 p.m.

No injures were reported.

Personnel has cleared the area of the said ceramic tiles.

Ceramic tiles inside Baclaran Church reportedly exploded due to excessive heat. Southern Police District

As of this writing, authorities were still investigating the incident.

Mass schedules have resumed.

ABS-CBN News is still reaching out to the rector and administrator of Baclaran Church for more information.