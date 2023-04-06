Huge crowd packs Manila Cathedral on Maundy Thursday

MANILA - The Manila Cathedral was packed with devotees of different ages and backgrounds as people flocked to attend the Maundy Thursday service.

A 65-year-old breast cancer patient, Araceli dela Paz, was among the many attendees who prayed for good health and recovery from her illness.

"May mga tests pa ako, naoperahan na ako pero may mga test pa na gagawin. Sana maging okay naman," Dela Paz said.

Jerome Bandang and his family also attended mass but due to the crowd, they had to hear the mass outside the church.

"Yung sakripisyo tska yung pagbibigay ng sarili yung mahalaga more than yung sa makapasok sa simbahan, yung pagbibigay ng sarili mo kay Kristo," Bandang said.

The much-awaited service was led by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, who expressed his gratitude to everyone who came.

"Nakakatuwang makita na punung- puno ang ating katidral at hanggang dyan sa labas ay marami ring tao," Archbishop Advincula said in the homily.

"Salamat sa Diyos dahil pagkatapos ng tatlong taon na nagdiwang tayo ng mahal na araw ng maraming restrictions dahil sa pandemya, ngayon bagamat kailangan pa rin ng pag-iingat at malaya na tayong nakakapagtipon, nakakapunta sa simbahan para magbisita iglesia," he added.

Adding more solemnity to the occasion, Archbishop Advincula led the washing of the feet ceremony of 12 selected individuals representing the apostles during the Last Supper.

The 12 people belonged to different backgrounds, and they were Dr. Ryan Capitulo from the LGBT community, Raffy Tima from the media, Atty. Rex Laudiangco from Comelec; Judge Caroline Rivera-Colasito from the judiciary; Johhan Joseph Ararao from the Intramuros Administration; Cyril John Sunnga, a kalesa driver; John Michael Roldan, a jeepney driver; Manuel Jorge Maranang, a motor taxi rider; Fr. Ernesto Panelo, a Mission-station priest, Sr. Liane Rainville DW, a religious missionary; Alberto Mandia, a farmer; and Iluminada Sta. Ana, a Dumagat indigenous elder.