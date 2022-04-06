Erwin Tulfo, the first nominee of the ACT-CIS party-list. The group, which was the runaway winner in 2019, is also leading in the 2022 party-list race, according to the latest March Pulse Asia survey. ABS-CBN News/FILE



MANILA — The Tulfo-led ACT-CIS (Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support) remains the top choice of Filipino voters in the 2022 party-list race, according to the latest March survey of Pulse Asia released Wednesday.

The organization bested 177 other party-list groups in the said poll conducted from March 17 to 21, with 9.09 percent of respondents preferring them.

ACT-CIS was the runaway winner in the 2019 elections, earning more than 2.6 million votes.

Broadcaster and online personality Erwin Tulfo is ACT-CIS’s first nominee. His brother Raffy is also the top senatorial choice in the same survey.

Aside from ACT-CIS, 7 other party-list groups appear to be assured of seats in the House of Representatives. These are:

• Ako Bicol (6.46 percent)

• Ang Probinsiyano (4.48 percent)

• An Waray (3.68 percent)

• Senior Citizens Partylist (3.03 percent)

• Gabriela (2.66 percent)

• 4PS (2.27 percent)

• Ako Ilocano Ako (2.14 percent)

Because of their higher rating, ACT-CIS, Ako Bicol, Ang Probinsiyano, and An Waray have a chance of getting 3 seats in the House, Pulse Asia said.

Senior Citizens Partylist, Gabriela, 4PS, and Ako Ilocano Ako may also get 2 seats.

A party-list group that gets at least 2 percent of the total votes in the party-list race is entitled to at least 1 seat in the House of Representatives.

Depending on their votes, some groups can still get additional seats based on the second-round formula: percentage of votes multiplied by the number of remaining seats.

RELATED VIDEO: