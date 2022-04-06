TESDA launches motorcycle driving program

MANILA — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) launched Wednesday a training program to capacitate motorcycle riders.

At the program's launch, TESDA chief Secretary Isidro Lapeña said the program is open for those aged 18 to 65, with or without a license and knowledge or training on motorcycle riding.

The program was developed in partnership with motorcycle-for-hire company Angkas.

"Ang aming common concern is how to make 'yong ating mga riders ng motorsiklo... have the skills necessary sa kanilang paggamit ng mga motorsiklo para sa kanilang safety, as well as the pedestrian," said Lapeña.

(Our common concern is how to make our motorcycle riders... have the necessary skills in riding a motorcycle for their safety as well as the safety of our pedestrians.)

Motorcycle enthusiasts and first timers alike may now avail of TESDA's Motorcycle Driving Program, as the agency partners with motorcycle vehicle-for-hire company Angkas to provide free training for students

In a statement, TESDA said the program would be initially implemented in the National Capital Region, with a pilot batch of 25 trainees.

"The five-day training program will... give emphasis on actual demonstration. The program also includes conducting pre-ride activities, and monitoring and maintaining motorcycle performance, as these are essential to operating a motorcycle safely," it said.

One of the first students of TESDA's motorcycle driving course is 19-year-old Emie Lee Requiso, a political science student who also works as a real estate agent.

"Para po magamit din po iyon 'pag aalis-alis, kasi may mga meet-up" said Requiso.

(I can use it whenever I have to leave because we have meet-ups.)