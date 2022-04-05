The crowd at the Antipolo Grand People's Rally held at the Rizal Provincial Capitol Grounds on Tuesday. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News.

ANTIPOLO CITY – Senator Kiko Pangilinan on Tuesday reminded supporters to be civil and kind to others despite a difference in political opinion and alliances.

Rizal Gov. Rebecca "Nini" Ynares, Antipolo City Mayor Andrea "Andeng" Ynares, and Antipolo City former Mayor Casimiro "Jun" Ynares Jr. were booed by the crowd after Pangilinan thanked them during his speech at the Antipolo Grand Rally.

The audience raised their hands with their thumbs down hearing the names of the local political dynasty.

"Kahit na iba ang pulitika, hindi dapat ibig sabihin hindi na tayo pwedeng maging civil at maayos sa isa't isa," Pangilinan paused his speech to remind the audience.

(Even if we do not share the same political views, let's remain civil and kind to each other.)

Incumbent Binangonan Mayor and part of the long-standing dynasty in Rizal Cesar Ynares' proclamation rally last month showed massive support from the audience for the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

Cesar Ynares is seeking reelection in the May 9 polls.

Two days prior to the Rorbedo-Pangilinan Antipolo Grand Rally held at the Rizal Provincial Capitol Grounds, "Team Ynares" also welcomed vice presidential candidate Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during her Antipolo City sortie.

Nini and Jun Ynares welcomed Duterte-Carpio, along with gubernatorial bet Nina Ricci Ynares Chiongbian and Cesar Ynares.

"Tinanggap tayo dito sa ating lalawigan, nagpapasalamat tayo," Pangilinan told the crowd, quieting down from the jeers.

Pangilinan earned the vote of residents of Rizal three times as a senator, and is seeking another win from the province, this time as Leni Robredo's vice president.

Robredo during her speech later in the evening also thanked local officials for allowing their tandem to use the capitol grounds for their rally.