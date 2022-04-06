Lacson can get soft votes from Marcos, says Henares

Presidential candidate Senator Ping Lacson during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Among the presidential candidates, Sen. Panfilo Lacson has the chance to "get the soft votes" from survey frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, his assistant campaign manager said Wednesday.

Former Bureau of Internal Revenue commissioner Kim Henares joined Lacson's team after he resigned as chairman of Partido Reporma due to its transfer of support to Vice President Leni Robredo.

"We did some data analytics. If you look at it, for somebody to win, you have to get the soft votes from BBM. The person that has the chance to get the soft votes from BBM is Lacson," she told ANC's Headstart.

"We’re not really certain whether the surveys are correct or not. Because of the pandemic, there was a change in methodology," she added.

The former tax chief said she has been a "supporter of Ping Lacson from Day 1."

"We believe he will win. First of all when you talk to people, think majority of people say he’s the most competent of the candidates but he’s not winnable. The campaign is to basically remove 'but he is not winnable,'" she said.

"If you look at the survey and when talking to people he’s a strong choice. If everyone who thinks he’s competent votes for him, he will win. The campaign is to remove that 'but' phrase."

MARCOSES ESTATE TAX

Henares, meantime, countered former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile's (JPE) claim that an estate tax is levied upon the estate and not its heirs.

"I just read the provision of the law. First logically, when somebody’s dead can you run after him? How can you say it’s the tax of Ferdinand E. Marcos? You need somebody to implement the transfer of estate. Logically it’s somebody alive," she said.

"This is a tax quote of 1977, passed during martial law years by Ferdinand E. Marcos. Dura lex sed lex. The law said this, then we should apply this. Any law student, the first thing we are taught, when the law is clear, you implement it, you don’t need to interpret it."

She added, "Remember this is 1977. Most probably JPE had a hand in drafting this law. You don't need to be a lawyer, you just need to know English and read it."

Henares said the BIR during her time as commissioner had tried to "find properties, trying to collect this tax."

She later said that the "case never really came to my attention, nobody really raised it, we just followed what we had been doing."

"There was an option to file a criminal case but in a criminal case you have to prove willfulness not just failure to file. These are all circumstantial evidence. Is this enough at the time to prove willfulness of failure to pay," she said.

"I think at that time we never even thought about it because what we were concentrating on is really about working on cases that's really during our time nakita namin (we saw) we can prove and we had a chance of winning."