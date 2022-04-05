Aerial shot of the Antipolo rally crowd at the Rizal Provincial Capitol Grounds as of 9PM on April 6, 2022, Tuesday. Team Kiko / Jimmy Dasal

ANTIPOLO CITY – Two giant standees of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her running mate, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, flanked the stage at the Rizal Provincial Capitol Grounds on Tuesday for the tandem's rally here.

The cutouts measuring some 20 feet were inspired by Angono town, Rizal's Higantes Festival, celebrated annually in November where giant papier-mâché puppets are paraded, according to volunteer organizers of the event.

Despite the heavy downpour from early morning, some 40,000 people showed up to Robredo's Antipolo rally, clad in pink raincoats, under umbrellas and placards used to shelter from the rain.

LOOK: 20-foot Leni and Kiko standees tower over the crowd at the Rizal Provincial Capitol Grounds in Antipolo. A giant placard will also be raised later. Giant props were inspired Angono, Rizal’s Higantes Festival.



Robredo during her speech said she thought the rally would be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

"Itanong na kung OK ba sa inyo na i-reset na lag kasi mababasa kayo. Ang sagot po sa akin, 'Ang Rizal, rain or shine'," Robredo said to cheers from the crowd.

(I told the staff to ask if the rally should be rescheduled because the audience will get soaked. But I was told that Rizal will show up whether it rains or it shines.)

The downpour stopped just in time for Robredo's speech at about 9 p.m. when the Angono Women Artists Collective took to the stage for a flash mural painting as part of Robredo's entrance.

Members of the Angono Women Artists Collective do a flash mural painting on a wooden canvas of Robredo holding a pink flower. The painting parted in two for Robredo's entrance. VP Leni Robredo Facebook

Robedo thanked the crowd and asked them to rest after the night's activities to regain strength and take the streets again to continue campaigning.

"Alam n'yo, lahat ng kinamayan ko ngayon, basang-basa at ang lalamig ng kamay," Robredo said.

She said she had been praying that no one gets sick from being drenched in the rain.

"Salamat sa pagmamahal," she added.

(Everyone I shook hands with were wet and cold. Thank you for your love.)

Hope is what binds supporters together, Robredo said in her speech. And while supporters thanked her for the hope they say she brings, the Vice President said it was she who should be grateful.

"Hindi ako ang nagbibigay pag-asa sa inyo, kundi kayo po ang nagbibigay ng pag-asa sa amin," she said. (You are the ones who give us hope.)

As she does in all her rallies, Robredo counted down to the May 9 polls, and asked supporters to make the most of the remaining time.

"Ang tunay na lakas ng ating bayan ay hindi nangaggaling sa pera o makinarya. Ang tunay na lakas nangaggaling sa pag-asa na nasa puso ng bawat isa sa atin. Ang tunay na kapangyarihan nasa sa inyo, wala sa aming mga lingkod-bayan," she said.

(The real strength of our nation lies not in money or machinery, but in the hope that resides in the hearts of each of us. Public servants such as ourselves do not have the power; you do.)

Robredo is expected to barnstorm through Occidental Mindoro and Palawan in the following days.