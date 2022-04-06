Members of the Manila Health Department inoculate residents against COVID-19 at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila on January 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CCBN News/File

MANILA — Schools holding limited in-person classes should not be used simultaneously as COVID-19 vaccination sites, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Wednesday.

Briones made the statement as more schools across the country have resumed physical classes, albeit with reduced class sizes as a precaution against the continued spread of COVID-19.

"Sa paningin ko, 'yong vaccination sites should be separate from where the classes are being held dahil kailangan, we need to make sure na 'yong level of exposure [ng mga estudyante] will be minimized," Briones said at the Laging Handa public briefing.

(For me, the vaccination sites should be separate from where the classes are being held because we need to make sure the students' level of exposure will be minimized.)

The Philippines has used schools, malls, covered courts and other areas as vaccination sites since government kicked off its COVID-19 inoculation program in March 2021.

Briones did not say how many schools are currently being used as vaccination sites.

"Ayaw kong ihalo 'yong iba't ibang klaseng activities," Briones said, noting how schools have also been used as COVID-19 isolation facilities and evacuation centers during calamities.

(I don't want schools being used for different types of activities at the same time.)

On Tuesday, the Department of Education reported that 17,524 public and private schools have begun holding limited face-to-face classes, equivalent to 30 percent of the total number of schools nationwide.

DepEd officials bared the figure at the launch of the "BIDA Kid" campaign, which it organized with the Department of Health and United States Agency for International Development.

The campaign highlights 3Bs: Bakuna (Vaccination), Bayanihan (Cooperation), and BIDA or "Best friend natin ang mask, Ingatan at hugasan ang kamay, Dumistansiya upang makaiwas sa sakit, Airflow ay panatilihin" (Wear masks, wash hands properly, observe distancing to avoid illnesses, and maintain airflow).

At the launch, Briones said the campaign aims to encourage more schools to reopen for face-to-face instruction and secure the confidence of parents to allow their children to attend physical classes.

— With a report from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News