Comelec creates task force vs disinformation

MANILA—The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has formally created a task force to crack down on disinformation affecting the integrity of the electoral process.

Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said on Wednesday that the Task Force Kontra Fake News will be composed of a fellow commissioner in charge and a vice-chairman that is a commissioner of the poll body, the directors of the education and information, law, and information and technology departments, and representatives from the office of the chairman.

Garcia said the task force will make a point "that we are so desirous of eliminating any attempt of anyone any individual or entity to destroy the credibility of our electoral process.”

However, he said it will not police disinformation concerning politicians.

“It is only against the institution against the integrity of the commission but the TF [task force] will not go against anyone who is opposing the Commission on Elections or anyone who is criticizing the Commission on Elections, but any misinformation or misinformation directed against the integrity, we will go against them," Garcia said.

"We will file a case against them, we will utilize the full force of the law including the combined forces of the PNP [Philippine National Police] and the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] [anti-]cybercrime to track down disinformation."

He said the task force is currently drafting their guidelines.

“Pinag-comment lang nila yung kanilang mga counterpart, 'yung mga partner agencies, pati ang NBI pinagsasubmit ng kanilang comment how to proceed," he said.

He explained that the body will also not concern itself with disqualification cases arising from vote-buying, as that will have to be covered by a separate complaint.

“Magkaiba kasi magkaiba 'yung opisina na magha-handle. A disqualification case involving this nature will be filed before the clerk of court,” Garcia said.

The task force will consider disinformation as a violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

“We have a lot of punishable acts under the Revised Penal Code,” Garcia said.

There is no announcement yet on who will lead the task force.

