'We've had enough': Youth group pushes for 'academic break' as COVID-19 cases surge

MANILA – A progressive youth group on Tuesday backed calls for an "academic break" as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise rapidly in Metro Manila and its surrounding provinces.

In a statement, the Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK) said it supported initiatives calling for an academic break, and denounced education officials for being "detached from the plight of their constituents."

"We have had enough! It is violence to force children to answer quizzes and apply business-as-usual yardsticks when we do not know where to get food for tomorrow or if the virus will hit our families next," the group said.

"What we immediately need is the time and space to be able to breathe from the madness," it added.

The group's statement comes a day after the hashtag #AcademicBreakNow made the list of top trending topics on Twitter as users expressed exhaustion from remote learning.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Prospero de Vera has said it was up to universities and colleges to declare an academic break.

"CHED has already said that it would not issue a 'one size fits all policy' because conditions on the ground are different across different parts of the country," he said in a text message on Monday.

Meanwhile, SPARK commended faculty unions from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and University of the East for supporting their students' demand for an academic break.

UST suspended classes for a week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in and around Metro Manila, which has also overwhelmed hospitals.

Other schools such as the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila suspended synchronous online classes, resuming learning only through asynchronous modes and with flexible submission policies.

At the basic education level, the Department of Education is implementing an "academic ease" policy to help alleviate the stress felt by students and teachers with the implementation of distance learning.

As of Monday, the Philippines has logged a total of 803,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 143,726 are active cases.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal remain under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest of the government's 4 lockdown levels, until April 11.

