Antipolo hospital stops admission after fresh cases of COVID-19 among staff

The Rizal Provincial Hospital System (RPHS) Antipolo Annex II will not admit new COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients after most staff are required to go on quarantine. Photo by Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A hospital in Antipolo City will temporarily stop admitting patients after several of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rizal Provincial Hospital System (RPHS) Antipolo Annex II will not admit new COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, with at least 70 health workers forced to go on quarantine. At least 20 of them already tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Only 50 health workers are left to care for 15 COVID-19 patients admitted at the hospital.

According to hospital chief Dr. Kookie Ibasco-Coronado, the outbreak happened after some patients apparently lied about their symptoms.

"Hinihingi ko po sana yung cooperation ng ibang pasyente kasama po tayong lahat sa laban na ito sana po magsabi tayo ng tama yung totoo para po hindi tayo makahawa ng ibang pasyente at mapangalagaan natin ang mga [healthcare workers] na nag-aasikaso sa atin," she said.

(We are asking for the public's cooperation. Please fully disclose your health condition so we avoid spreading the infection and for the protection of the healthcare workers.)

LOOK: Rizal Provincial Hospital System Antipolo Annex II is closed for new COVID-19 & non-COVID-19 patients as 70 of 120 workers are quarantined, including 20 who tested positive. The hospital chief said some patients did not properly disclose their health information. pic.twitter.com/uTXg8VvIPH — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the city's other hospitals remain fully operational although more admissions are being recorded, according to Dr. Concepcion Lat, Antipolo City health officer.

Antipolo City has isolation facilities for mild and asymptomatic cases, and at least 8 patients are set to be admitted Tuesday, said Relly Bernardo Jr., an officer at the city's disaster risk reduction office.