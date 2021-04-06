Mga huling pahayag ni Densing, 'di posisyon ng kagawaran, ayon sa tagapagsalita ng DILG

MAYNILA — Nag-isyu ng paglilinaw nitong Martes ang lehitimong tagapagsalita ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) kaugnay ng mga naging pahayag kamakailan ni DILG Usec. Epimaco Densing III ukol sa pagtugon ng pamahalaan sa pandemya.

Sabi ni DILG spokesperson Usec. Jonathan Malaya, dumidistansya ang kagawaran sa mga sinabi ni Densing sa panayam nito sa ANC nitong Lunes.

Sabi ni Malaya, ang mga pahayag ni Densing ay kaniya lamang opinyon at walang kinalaman sa DILG.

"The Department wishes to clarify that the views expressed by Usec. Epimaco Densing III on ANC yesterday about the government’s response to the surge is his own personal opinion and does not reflect the position of the DILG," ani Malaya.

Sa ANC, sinabi ni Densing na nabulaga ang pamahalaan sa bagsik ng COVID-19 surge na nagsimula noong Marso.

"There was really a complacency... especially during the time when we started to talk about the vaccines. And everybody was so complacent that the spread came in even before we had to implement those opening-up-of-the-economy programs and activities," ani Densing.

"Last year, the capacities were clear... At this point, our capacity was very strong prior to this new surge. This is what we call the second surge. And the second surge was bigger than last year, that's why we had to increase capacity," dagdag niya.

"We never expected that the surge will be more than that last year... The system was still strong until this second surge came in the first week of March. But it went more than what was expected last year. And nobody expected this, including the other countries, so we are not alone in this kind of surge," sabi pa ni Densing.

"Right now, what we need are immediate and fast, reactive responses, because this is a problem which we cannot anticipate. We do not know how the problem will move. We have no direct solutions right now except the vaccine. People need to be part of the whole solution itself by practicing minimum heath standards. And that's part of the whole package we will be imposing in the next week or so."

Sa pahayag ni Malaya, sinabi nitong naniniwala ang DILG sa efficacy at kaligtasan ng mga bakunang pumasa sa pagsusuri ng Food and Drug Administration.

"We stand behind the efficacy and safety of all FDA-approved vaccines and we are committed to the success of the national vaccination and deployment program which is the ultimate solution to the pandemic," sabi ni Malaya.

Maaalalang naging kontrobersiyal si Densing nang sabihin nitong "non-essential" si Vice President Leni Robredo, na binansagan niyang "lugaw", sa panahon ng pandemya dahil sa kaniyang mga puna at mungkahi sa administrasyon.

Ganti naman ng kampo ni Robredo, isa lamang pabigat si Densing.

"Ayaw ko iyong pag-aksayahan ng panahon. Kasi kung ganoon bumababa iyong conversation, baka nakukulangan ng trabaho, ‘di ba?" tugon mismo ni Robredo nitong Linggo nang hingin ang kaniyang reaksyon sa patama ni Densing.

"Pero sa akin, may lesson iyon... Marami akong kilala sa DILG na mga career, mga professional, napakahuhusay, na nalulungkot ako para sa kanila kapag nahahaluan ng ganitong klaseng public official. Siguro iyong lesson, sa mga appointing powers:... Sana naman, kahit political appointments, iyong capacity tinitingnan. Kasi kapag basta politika lang, hindi iyong husay iyong tinitingnan, ganitong klaseng mga public officials ang mayroon tayo. Eh dahil pinagsisilbihan iyong public, iyong public iyong lugi," ayon pa sa pangalawang pangulo.

Matatandaang ang yumaong asawa ni Robredo na si Jesse ay nagsilbing DILG Secretary sa administrasyon ni Pangulong Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

