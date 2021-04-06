Gov't health workers ask for urgent support as many of them get sick, die due to COVID-19

MANILA - Different faces, same story.

Some government health workers during their virtual press conference Tuesday shared similar stories about their daily struggles while performing their tasks during the pandemic.

Walking to and from their workplace daily in the absence of service vehicles and due to scarcity of a regular transport system has become part of their lives since COVID-19 hit the country last year.

More than a year into the pandemic, they said they have yet to receive the government’s promised benefits and compensation.

The increasing number of COVID-19 patients this year again resulted to 12-24 hours of health service, from what used to be an 8-hour duty, attending to 20-30 patients or two wards, due to the health facilities’ limited staff, according to the health workers.

Their supply of personal protective equipment and health supplements have also been depleted.

“Ngayon, wala kaming mga gloves. Mago-opera ka ba nang wala kang gloves?... Kung wala tayong shortage sa PPE, bakit kailangang pabayaran sa mga pasyente?... Ang face shield, kanina lang, nanggagalaiti na naman ako, kasi 30 na lang ang provision na natitira sa amin… Paano ka mago-opera, wala ring gasa? Yung N95 namin, imagine-in mo, kahapon, magkakaroon kami ng operation na CS, ang N95 namin, tatatlo na lang… Paanong tatlo, paghahatian ng anim na surgeon?” Cristy Donguines, president of Dr. Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center’s Employees Union, lamented.

(We don't have gloves now. Can you proceed with surgery without gloves?... If there is no shortage of PPE, why are we asking patients to pay for those?... Earlier, our remaining 30 face shields really infuriated me... And, how can we conduct surgery, when we have no gauze? And imagine, yesterday, we were supposed to perform a Cesarean delivery, but we only had three N95 masks?... And we are six surgeons?)

“Dahil hindi na puwede sa amin yung surgical mask, yung N95 na pinapagamit sa amin. Nakalagay sa memo na tatlong araw mong gaganapin ang N95,” Benjamin Santos, a staff of the Philippine General Hospital, said.

(Because we can't use surgical mask, the N95 is prescribed for us. The memorandum states that we have to use our N95 mask for three days.)

“Ang napakasakit, kahit gamot na kailangan po ng isang pasyente, eh nagkukulang pa rin. Hindi mo alam, hindi natin alam kung saan tayo kukuha ng gamot... Bakit ganito ang gobyerno natin? Hindi nila binibigyan ng lubos na pansin ang pangkalusugan ng mamamayang Pilipino... Mahigit isang taon na, ni hindi ko mayakap ang nanay ko, ni hindi ko mayakap ang anak ko,” an emotional Salome Ejes of the Philippine Heart Center Employees Association, shared.

(What's more painful is that there is even scarcity in the medicines of patients. We don't know where to get medicines... Why is our government like this? It is not attending to the health of Filipinos... It's already been more than a year, and I still can't embrace my mother and my child.)

Sen. Sonny Angara, main author of Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2, in a statement, pointed out that benefits extended to health workers will remain even after the law expires on June 30, 2021.

Compensation for health workers who will contract COVID-19, their hazard pay, special risk allowance, medical expenses coverage, life insurance, among others, will be extended for as long as the country is under a state of national emergency, Angara said.

The Alliance of Health Workers (AHW), meanwhile, underscored its concern over the continuing rise of health workers contracting the virus.

"Hihintayin n'yo pa ba kaming maubos at hindi na makapasok sa mga pampublikong hospital?” Robert Mendoza, AHW president, asked the government.

(Are you just waiting for all of us to get sick and no longer report to our hospitals?)





Mendoza said they have sent another letter to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Tuesday, urgently asking the government to address their concerns.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque assured the health workers that they can count on the administration.

"Hindi dapat nagkukulang ang PPE dahil 'yan ay ipinangako ng Presidente. Dahil sila nga ang mga bagong bayani, kung anuman ang kailangan nilang proteksyon sa sarili, ibibigay ng gobyerno nang walang gastos. Ganun din po sa pagdating po sa mask, pagdating po sa shields. Kung ang sambayang Pilipino nga po ay nakakabigay tayo ng libreng mask, bakit hindi sa health workers?" he said.

(There should be no scarcity of the PPE because that is part of the promises of the President. Because they are our modern heroes, whatever our health workers need for their protection, the government will provide free of charge. The same thing with masks and shields. If we can provide masks for free to the community, why not to health workers?)

“Kung mayroon po silang specific na mga reklamo ay iparating po sa atin yan at ipa-follow up po natin 'yan sa Department of Health,” he added.

(If they have specific complaints, just send it to us, and we will follow those up with the Department of Health.)

ABS-CBN News has sent a query to Duque regarding the health workers’ concern, but has yet to receive a reply.



