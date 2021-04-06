FDA to lawmaker: Distribution of unregistered drugs against the law

Food and Drug Authority director general Eric Domingo and Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday the distribution of unregistered products is against the law.

FDA director general Eric Domingo made the remark following Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor's plan to distribute anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to COVID-19 patients and the elderly in Quezon City.

The drug is currently registered for use against worm infestations and parasites in animals.

"Kung unregistered po kasi bawal po talaga iyon o unauthorized. 'Di ko po alam baka meron silang compounding pharmacy na kausap na magrereseta at gagawin," Domingo told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(If it's unregistered its distribution is prohibited or unauthorized. I don't know if they have a compounding pharmacy that will give prescription and make this drug.)

"Siguro alam naman po nila ano ang batas. Hintayin natin ang detalye. Meron naman pong pamamaraan na puwede pero pag unauthorized po hindi po talaga."

(They know the law. Let's wait for details. There's a way it can be distributed but if it's unauthorized it's really prohibited.)

The FDA again warned the public against buying drugs online that have not been approved by the agency and were not recommended by the Department of Health.

"'Wag po tayong bibili ng 'di rehistrado na gamot dahil di po natin alam kung ano ang laman niyan," Domingo said.

(Do not buy unregistered drugs because we don't know what it contains.)

The World Health Organization (WHO), European Medicines Agency, and the US FDA have all warned against the use of Ivermectin against COVID-19.

Ivermectin manufacturer Merck said there is no scientific basis showing that the anti-parasite drug is effective against COVID-19.

Defensor earlier said the Ivermectin he is giving away will be in capsule form. He claimed that the drug may be taken "once every 2 weeks" to either treat or prevent COVID-19.

He later clarified that only those with a prescription for Ivermectin will be receiving a free supply.

"There should be an accompanying prescription to it. How it should be taken and the amount based on weight. For those sick with COVID, there is also a protocol," Defensor said.