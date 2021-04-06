Drilon urges Palace to call special session for more COVID-19 response budget

MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Tuesday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to call a special session so that Congress can pass a "special budget" for COVID-19 response as more Filipinos contract the disease.

The Senate is ready to debate on a new COVID-19 aid package as soon as Malacañang calls for a special session, Drilon said in a statement.

"I urge the President to call a special session of Congress to pass the proposed Bayanihan 3 and expand the government's cash subsidy program amid the spike in COVID-19 cases," he said, referring to the plan to pass a third pandemic response law.

"After all, it is the ineptitude of the Department of Health and the IATF which brought us to this situation," he said, referring to the government task force in charge of the country's COVID-19 response program.

The Senate needs the President to call a special session as Congress is currently on a month-long break and will resume session on May 17.

The Philippines' capital region and nearby provinces have been under a year-long lockdown, leaving 7.6 million families hungry, Drilon said.

The world's longest lockdown also triggered the unemployment of some 7.3 million Filipinos, he said.

"Dapat bigyan ng ayuda ang ating mga kababayan dahilan sa sila ay naghihirap dahilan naman sa hindi maayos na pagpapatakbo nitong pandemic response," the Senate Minotiry Leader said.

(Our countrymen need cash aid to ease their hardships due to the government's poor pandemic response.)

"Kailangan tugunan ito... Mag-realign ng mga items [in the budget] na hindi kailangan," he said.

(We have to address this... We have to realign items in the budget that are unnecessary.)

But unlike Drilon, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said he is not in favor of passing a new spending bill for COVID-19, noting earlier statements from the Department of Budget and Management that "government coffers have dried up."

"Funds are no longer available, the bigger question remains - can we still afford more borrowings intended for dole-outs instead of for other productive purposes to boost our economy?" Lacson told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"Best option is to have a sense of urgency and allow the private sector more participation with better flexibility in the vaccination program," he said.

As of January, the Philippines' COVID-related loans have ballooned to P641 billion.

If the executive branch really needs a third COVID-19 package, "national and local governments must first get their act together to update the data on the intended recipients of the social amelioration program," he said.

Last year, Congress passed the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act (Bayanihan 1) and the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) to provide the national government billions of funding on top of the annual national budget to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Malacañang said a quarter of the funds under Bayanihan 2 have yet to be spent.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III earlier said there is no need to discuss a third COVID-19 aid package as Congress already extended the validity of Bayanihan 2 until mid-2021, 6 months after its original expiry date.

- with a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News



